Military Pension Board speaks on ‘withholding’ of late Soldiers’ benefits

The Military Pensions Board has dismissed reports that widows of late Corporal Oladejo Joseph and Lance Corporal Sunday Orji were yet to be paid the death benefits of their late husbands several years after their demise.

The Public Relations Officer for the MPB, Flight Lieutenant Olayinka Lawal, spoke in the allegation in a statement on Friday.

Lawal said the media reports gave the identity of the deceased personnel as 91NA/32/4128 Corporal Oladejo Joseph and 04NA/55/1726 Lance Corporal Sunday Orji.

According to Lawal, the Board wishes to state clearly that these claims are totally false and should be disregarded by well-meaning Nigerians.

He said that preliminary investigation carried out by the board on the allegation had revealed that the death benefits of the two soldiers were paid to their recorded Next-of-Kins in December 2013 and November 2018 respectively.

He added: “For the purpose of emphasis, the death benefits of 91NA/32/4128 Corporal Oladejo Joseph was paid to the First Bank account of one Precious Joseph Ayomide who happens to be the daughter and recorded NOK of the deceased soldier in the Board’s database.

“The death benefits of 04NA/55/1726 Lance Corporal Sunday Orji was also paid to the Guaranty Trust Bank account of Mrs Emilla Orji Sunday who is the wife and the recorded NOK of the deceased soldier.

“The account numbers and the amounts paid to these NOKs are not stated here in order to respect the confidentiality of such details but would be released if need be.

“In view of the foregoing, MPB hereby request the publishers of this false story to immediately publish a rejoinder to set the records straight and to allay any fears this publication would have caused personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in particular, there NOks and Nigerians in general.”

Lawal said the board encouraged pensioners, NOKs, well-meaning Nigerians and most importantly members of the press to always contact MPB through its call center on 09087447782 or 09087994694 whenever in doubt about our processes and procedures.

According to him, the Board remains resolute and will continue to sustain the prompt payment of all entitlements due to military retirees or their NOKs in a prompt and accountable manner.