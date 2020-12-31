The military neutralised 2,403 suspected criminal elements in various operations across the country between March 18 and December 30, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, the Coordinator Defence Media Operations, has said.

Enenche gave the figure on Thursday, while giving update on operations conducted to check criminality in the country during the period.

“This is in addition to scores of other terrorists and bandits killed during air strikes,’’ Enenche added.

He also said that during the period under review, troops rescued 864 kidnapped victims across the country.

The coordinator said that 9, 684,797 litres of stolen AGO (diesel) and 33,516,000 litres of DPK (kerosene) were recovered.

“Equally, 1, 910 criminal elements were arrested and large cache of arms, ammunition and equipment were recovered during the period.

“Furthermore, a total of 46, 581.8 barrels of stolen crude oil and 22, 881, 257 litres of stolen PMS (petrol) were recovered by the troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria,’’ he said.

Giving the breakdown zone by zone, Enenche said that in the North-West, 5,281 livestock, 6,951 rounds of ammunition and 120 assorted rifles were recovered from the bandits during the period.

He added that 455 kidnapped victims were rescued in the zone, while 473 bandits were killed in action in the period under review.

“In the same vein, a total of 461 arrests were made in the Zone including high profile bandits, gun runners and bandit’s collaborators, while a total cash of N6, 365, 550 was recovered from bandits and their informants.’’

On operations in the North East Zone, Enenche said that 200 kidnapped victims were rescued by troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole, during the period.

According to him, 1, 385 rounds of ammunition, 45 grenades as well as 95 assorted rifles were recovered from Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters in the last 10 months.

“In addition, several gun trucks were captured, while some others were destroyed during air strikes.

“Equally, 1,805 insurgents/terrorists including commanders were killed by troops, aside scores killed by air raids/attacks.

“Additionally, within the period, a total of 79 arrests were made including high value targets.’’

In the South-South Zone, he said, the Armed Forces of Nigeria working with other security agencies recorded remarkable results in their efforts against economic sabotage and other sundry crimes in the Zone.

Enenche said that in the South South Zone, in the last 10 months, 8, 890, 300 litres of stolen AGO and 33, 516, 000 litres of DPK were impounded by troops.

He said that the troops also immobilised 85 illegal refining sites, 85 dugout pits and 163 metal storage tanks within the period.

The coordinator said that 31, 236, 8 barrels of stolen crude oil was impounded in the zone as well as 12, 272, 652 litres of stolen PMS from oil thieves.

He said that 47 kidnapped victims were rescued in the South South during the period, while 72 vandals and criminals were arrested.

“Furthermore, a total of 4, 250 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled smuggled rice were impounded and 45 boats engaged in illegal activities were arrested.

“Troops also arrested 53 pirates and 25 trucks as well as recovered 23 rifles, 65, 330 rounds of ammunition and destroyed 23 sea pirate camps.’’

According to him, in the South West Zone, troops impounded 10, 458, 600 litres of PMS, 15, 345 barrels of stolen crude oil and 345, 000 litres of stolen AGO during the period.

He added that 3,594 rounds of ammunition and 14 assorted rifles were recovered in the zone, while 23 illegal refining sites were immobilized, and 15 boats and 23 trucks engaged in illegal activities were arrested.

According to him, 35 kidnapped victims were rescued, while 48 arrests were made.

The coordinator thanked the general public for their support and further solicited their cooperation towards providing credible and timely information that would facilitate proactive engagements in operations.

He said that the military high command commended troops of the armed forces and personnel of other security agencies involved in various operations across the country for their resilience, doggedness and commitment.