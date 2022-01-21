Military neutralise three kidnappers in Plateau State

Troops of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven, have neutralised three notorious kidnappers in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Major Ishaku Takwa, Media Officer of the task force, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Friday in Jos.

According to Takwa, the criminal gang, which has been on the watchlist of the military, is believed to be behind all the recent kidnapping activities within Jos and environs.

He explained that the gang, suspected to also be behind the attack on the Jos custodial centre, was neutralised around Gyero, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He added: “Troops of OPSH, acting on credible intelligence, have neutralised a notorious gang of kidnap syndicate on the plateau.

“The syndicate has been on the watchlist of OPSH and believed to have masterminded the recent kidnapping incidences in the state, and participated in the recent jail break at the Jos custodial centre.

“The syndicate met its waterloo when our troops tracked the members to Gyero general area, where they usually meet plan how to carry out their nefarious activities.

“The kidnappers, on sighting the troops, opened fire; our troops responded with superior fire power resulting in the neutralisation of three members of the notorious gang.”

The Media Officer said items recovered from the syndicate included one AK-47 Rifle, two AK-47 rifle magazines, 101 live rounds of 7. 62mm ammunition and one tricycle.

Takwa further listed other items to include one itel and one techno phones, two sharp knives and two military head warmers.