Dachung Bagos, the member representing Jos South South/Jos East Federal Constituency, has said the military needs modern and sophisticated equipment to combat kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and other forms of insecurity in the country.

Bagos said this while interacting with some journalists on Friday in Jos, insisting that the military needs to be adequately equipped to address the myriad of insecurity facing the nation.

He decried the spate of kidnapping, banditry and armed robbery in the country and called on government and security agencies to intensify efforts in addressing the menace.

The lawmaker commended the military for its efforts so far in addressing the challenge of insecurity, but said more needed to be done.

Bagos said: “Kidnapping, armed robbery and banditry are very critical issues that should be taken very seriously in this nation.

“It is becoming a trend and if nothing is quickly done to nip it in the bud, we will wake up one day and all of us will be kidnapped.

“Our military are doing their best; they have well trained, intelligent and experience personnel, but they lack the modern equipment to perform.

“Our military personnel will go on peace-keeping mission elsewhere and perform well, but back home, they can’t produce result.

“This is simply because they are using obsolete equipment.

“So, I want to call on the government and new Service Chiefs to acquire modern equipment so as to end insecurity in the country.”

Bagos further frowned at those calling on government to negotiate or grant amnesty to bandits, saying such a move would further create more troubles for the nation.

He explained that amnesty was granted to the Niger Delta militants because they were agitating for something and not killing people, warning that same strategy should not be applied on the bandits.

He said: “I want to agree with Governor Nasir El-Rufai that government cannot negotiate with bandits.

“If that happens, I tell you this act of criminality will not end in years to come because it will become a multi-dollar business.

“Amnesty was granted to the militants in the Niger Delta region because they agitated for something, which was clear.

“They were not killing people.

“So, my position is that these bad guys should be confronted, arrested and be made to face the law instead of negotiating or granting them amnesty.”