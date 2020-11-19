The military knocked out many Boko Haram/Islamic States for West African Province terrorists’ hideouts in the North-East in the last one week, the Defence Headquarters said in Abuja on Thursday.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, told newsmen that between November 12 and November 18, troops adopted sustained vigilance and offensive postures through comprehensive ground and air operations leading to the killing of some terrorists.

He said that an Improvised Explosive Devices maker was arrested, and a cache of arms and ammunition and other fighting equipment were recovered during the period.

According to him, troops of Operation Fireball, a wing of Operation Lafiya Dole, cleared the terrorists’ hideouts and neutralised two at Ladantar in Borno.

He added that troops also foiled terrorists’ attacks on Gwoza town in Borno where one terrorist was killed and arms and ammunition recovered on November 12.

Enenche said the Air Component continued to execute successive bomb and rocket runs, on targeted terrorists’ enclaves at Njimia, Goba and Dure village areas in the Sambisa forest in Borno during the period.

He said multiple air strikes were executed on the locations and the devastating hits from the air strikes led to the killing of scores of terrorists.

“Several of the terrorists’ logistics facilities were destroyed by the devastating hits from the air strikes, while many of their fighters fled in disarray.

“The Military High Command commends the gallant troops for their resilience, doggedness and commitment during the encounters.

“The general public is hereby assured of the determination of the High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to rout the criminal elements from the North East,’’ Enenche said.