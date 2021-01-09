The Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has inflicted heavy casualties on Boko Haram Terrorists in their hideouts at Alagarno and Sambisa Forest area of Borno State, Defence Headquarters says.

Alagarno lies 150km from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, in a statement on Friday, said a compound housing some high-value Boko Haram leaders was also taken out.

Enenche said the compound located 2.3km North East of Kafa in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State and concealed under thick vegetation was being used by the terrorists to coordinate their nefarious activities.

He said the destruction of the locations was achieved through multiple air strikes executed on January 6 when the Nigerian Air Force fighter jets and attack helicopters to engage the target areas in day and night raids.

According to him, the terrorists were spotted under the dense vegetation of the locations and the NAF attack aircraft took turns in engaging the targets, neutralising several of them.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria will not relent until all enemies of the Nation are neutralised and normalcy is restored to all troubled zones,” Enenche said.