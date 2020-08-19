The Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven, has handed over Malam Adamu Yusuf, one of the fleeing inmates it arrested, to the Plateau State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Major General Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, Commander of the task force, represented by the Media Officer, Major Ibrahim Shittu, handed over the inmate on Wednesday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Yusuf was arrested on Tuesday by troops of the operation at an abandoned building at Bisichi village of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state.

NAN recalls that men of OPSH had on July 24 arrested Malam Mohammed Ibrahim, one of fleeing inmate and handed him over to the NCoS.

Both Yusuf and Ibrahim were among inmates who escaped on July 23 when gunmen attacked armed personnel of NCoS at the High Court premises in Barkin Ladi.

The hoodlums opened fire on the personnel immediately they arrived the court premises with the inmates for trial, a situation that led to the escape of six out of the 10 inmates.

Receiving the apprehended inmate, Samuel Aguda, the Controller of NCoS in the state, lauded the task force for its commitment toward curbing all forms of insecurity in the state.

Aguda further commended troops of the operation for going after the escaped inmates and even arresting two of them.

“This efforts goes to show the cordial relationship among security agencies and their determination to ensure strong synergy in fighting insecurity in Plateau,” he said.