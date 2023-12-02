Military eliminates over 180 terrorists, nabs 204 others in one week – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters says the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the last one week have resulted in the killing of more than 180 terrorists, arrest of 204 others and rescue of 234 kidnapped victims.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, made this known in a statement on Friday.

He said the operations involved land and air interdictions across the theatres of operation.

Buba said the troops also recovered 46 assorted weapons and 148 assorted ammunition, comprising 30 AK47 rifles, two Josef Magnum pump action guns, one double barrel gun and two single barrel guns.

Others, according to him, include 12 locally made pistols, 13 dane guns, one hand grenade, nine locally made rifles, three RPG chargers, two locally made hand grenades and 120 rounds of 7.62mm NATO.

He said they also included 364 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 54 live cartridges, 11 rounds of empty cases of 7.62mm special ammo, 32 magazines, 34 vehicles, 64 mobile phones, 47 motorcycles, N1.5 million, amongst other items.

In the North East, Buba said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised 19 terrorists, arrested 52 and rescued 134 kidnapped victims within the week.

He said the troops recovered six AK47 rifles, 58 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, seven live cartridges, three vehicles, eight mobile phones, three motorcycles, one bicycle and two camouflage magazine carrier jackets.

According to him, troops arrested suspected ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists in Chibok Local Government Area, and conducted fighting patrols in Kukawa, Bama and Gwoza Local Government Areas in Borno State.

He said the troops also conducted fighting patrols to Gulani Local Government Area of Yobe State, where they arrested kidnappers and illegal miners.

Buba said the troops also discovered and detonated IEDs in Monguno, Mafa and Gwoza Local Government Areas of Borno and neutralised suspected ISWAP/JAS terrorists in Madagali in Adamawa and Maiduguri Municipal Council areas in Borno State.

He added that a total of 91 terrorists comprising 13 adult males, 35 adult females and 43 children surrendered to troops between November 22 and 28.

According to him, the air component of Operations Hadin Kai had between November 24 and 25 conducted air interdiction over Tagoshe and Chongolo Kura in Borno.

Battle damage assessment revealed that over 130 terrorists gathered were neutralised with low possibility survivors for those wounded.

In the North Central, Buba said the troops of Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke, neutralised several terrorists in land and air offensives and destroyed their enclaves in Niger, Benue, Plateau and Taraba States.

He said the air interdiction on November 26 at terrorist’s kingpin Ali Kawaje’s enclave in Dagam in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger killed several terrorists with the structures destroyed.

He said the troops of Operation Safe Haven neutralised two terrorists, arrested 37 and rescued three kidnapped hostages while troops of Operation Whirl Stroke neutralised five terrorists, arrested 10 and rescued one hostage.

In the North West, defence spokesman said the troops of Operations Hadarin Daji and Whirl Punch, eliminated several terrorists in land and air offensives in Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara States within the week.

He said the air component conducted air interdiction on November 25 at bandits’ enclave in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State and neutralised several terrorists.

Buba added: “Overall, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralised 14 terrorists, arrested 20 terrorists and rescued 88 hostages in land operations.

“Also, troops of Operation Whirl Punch arrested a gunrunner in Kaduna and criminals in Abaji Area Council of FCT Abuja.

“Troops equally raided criminal hideouts in Gwagwalada Area Council of FCT, Abuja, and conducted offensive operations in Abaji, and Kuje Area Councils.

“Overall, troops of Operation Whirl Punch neutralised four terrorists, arrested four suspected terrorists and rescued two hostages.”