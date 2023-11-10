Military eliminates 113 terrorists, nabs 300 others in one week

The Defence Headquarters says the troops of the Armed Forces have eliminated 113 terrorists and apprehended 300 others in different operations in various theatres across the country in the last one week.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, revealed this to newsmen on Thursday.

Buba, who spoke in Abuja when he briefed newsmen on the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, said troops also apprehended 25 perpetrators of oil theft, rescued 91 kidnapped hostages and recovered 129 assorted weapons and 717 assorted ammunition within the period.

In the North East, he said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai, while conducting fighting patrols, arrested Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province logistics suppliers in Kukawa, Damboa, Monguno and Konduga Local Government Areas of Borno State.

The defence spokesman said the troops eliminated 17 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, arrested 16 and rescued six kidnapped hostages as well as recovered different calibres of arms and ammunition during the period.

He added that the air component of Operation Hadin Kai on November 2 engaged terrorists hibernating in the Degbewa area, where several of them were neutralised and had their logistics destroyed.

In the North Central, Buba said the troops of Operation Safe Haven conducted cordon and search operations in parts of Kaduna and Plateau States, killing five terrorists, arrested 14 and rescued 15 kidnapped hostages.

He added that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke conducted a raid operation at suspected criminal hideouts in parts of Nasarawa, Benue and Plateau States, neutralising two terrorists, arrested 10 and rescued three kidnapped hostages.

In the North West, Buba said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralised 30 terrorists, arrested seven others and rescued 31 kidnapped hostages in Katsina, Kebbi and Zamfara States during the period.

He said the troops also recovered 15 AK47 rifles, one RPG Tube, five RPG bombs, six hand grenades, five pairs of desert camouflages, 10 pairs of magazine purges, IED making material, an unconfirmed number of ammunition and $16,200.

He added that the air component had on November 2 acquired and conducted an interdiction at the terrorist leaders residence in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to him, the terrorist leader, known as Badaru, had several terrorists hibernating at the residence who were neutralised in the air strikes.

Buba said: “Troops of Operation Whirl Punch conducted an offensive operation against terrorists in Birnin Gwari and Chikun Local Government Areas of Kaduna State neutralising 23 terrorists, arrested 83 suspects and rescued four kidnapped hostages.

“Troops recovered 12 AK47 rifles, two pistols, one unserviceable AK47 rifle, 141 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, one magazine, one motorcycle and three mobile phones.”

In the Niger Delta region, Buba said the troops of Operation Delta Safe denied oil thieves an estimated sum of N571.7 million during the week.

He said the troops discovered and destroyed 76 dugout pits, 35 boats, 95 storage tanks, 10 vehicles, 129 cooking ovens, five pumping machines, 13 speedboats, six outboard engines, one vessel, three motorcycles and 49 illegal refining sites.

“Troops recovered 514,640 litres of stolen crude oil, 339,315 litres of illegally refined AGO and 775 litres of DPK,” he said.

In the South East, Buba said the troops of Operation UDO KA apprehended 10 suspected IPOB/ESN criminals and recovered one GT3 rifle, one locally fabricated pistol, two pump action guns, two dane guns, 30 live cartridges, two motorcycles and one cutlass amongst other items.

“All recovered items, arrested suspects and rescued hostages were handed over to the relevant authority for further action,” he added.