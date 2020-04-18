The Nigerian Military says it has provided two laboratories to carry out test for COVID-19 cases.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, said this on Friday at a news conference in Abuja while giving updates on preparedness of the armed forces to combat COVID-19.

Enenche said the two laboratories were the Defence Reference Laboratory in Abuja and Nigerian Air Force Reference Laboratory in Lagos.

He said the laboratories were to support the Federal Government’s efforts toward tackling the Coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “The armed forces, hereby, encourages the general public to abide by the guidelines provided by the government on preventive measures against contracting the virus.

“Among is the instruction on lockdown given by the federal and various state governments.

“This will ensure that appropriate actions are taken by relevant agencies to identify and manage cases promptly to prevent community transmission.

“Therefore, the Military reiterates that the essence of the measure is for the good of Nigerians and other nationals residing in the country.

“Thus, all are kindly requested to cooperate with the security agencies to ensure that the lockdown is effective.”

Enenche noted that the armed forces would provide necessary support to the Police and other security agencies to checkmate activities of criminals that would want to take advantage of citizens during the lockdown.

He said: “Consequently, all criminally minded individuals are hereby warned to desist from disturbing the peace of other citizens.

“Otherwise, they will be tackled appropriately in line with the principles of Internal Security Operations and Rules of Engagement to ensure the security of lives and property.”

The coordinator urged the public to provide credible information to law enforcement agents on criminal activities in their neighbourhoods to enable them nip their plans in the bud.

Enenche advised the people not to panic if they noticed increased military presence in their neighbourhood.

“The Military assures citizens that it is resolute and committed to the security of lives and property of the populace,” he said.