Military destroys 40 illegal refineries, impounds illegal products

Troops of Operation Octopus Grip and those of Operation Delta Safe discovered and destroyed 40 illegal refineries in the Niger Delta region in the last two weeks.

Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, said this in Abuja on Thursday while briefing newsmen about military operations in different theatres between May 19 and June 2.

He said 165 metal storage tanks, 72 ovens, 23 dug out pits and five wooden boats were destroyed during the period.

Onyeuko added that the troops also recovered 1.1 million litres of crude oil, 456,450 litres of diesel and 6,250 litres of petrol.

They equally impounded six trucks, three outboard boat engines, one AK 47 rifle and apprehended 21 criminal elements.

He said all recovered items and apprehended criminals were handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

“Troops have sustained pressure on economic saboteurs and other criminal elements, and this has significantly reduced oil theft.

“Operations were conducted in creeks, towns and communities at Mosogar, Jesse and Warri Road in Ethiope West Local Government Area, and at Banga and Modangho Creek in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta.

“Other locations are Okubotowa Creek in Akassa Brass Local Government Area, as well as Ikebiri in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

“Operations were also carried out at the Gawthrone Channel in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers, Akpabiyo Local Government Area in Cross River and Effiat Waterways, Ibaka, in Akwa Ibom,’’ Onyeuko said.