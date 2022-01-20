Military deactivates 39 illegal refineries, arrest 10 in Niger Delta

Troops of Operation Delta Safe immobilised 39 illegal refining sites and apprehended 10 suspects in the Niger Delta Region between January 6 and 20.

The Director Defence Media Operations, Major General Bernard Onyeuko, gave the update at a news conference on Thursday.

Onyeuko said the troops also immobilised 91 cooking ovens, 24 reservoirs, 17 large dugout pits and 96 storage tanks in the sites within the period.

He added that 637,500 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil and 950,000 litres of stolen crude oil were recovered in the course of operations.

He said: “Ten suspects associated with pipeline vandalism, piracy, illegal oil bunkering and armed robbery were arrested within the period.

“Also, troops recovered three assorted arms, 48 rounds of different caliber of ammunitions, two AK-47 rifle magazines as well as 17 pieces of galvanised pipes and 23 wooden boats among other items used for illegal oil bunkering activities in the course of the operations.

“All the arrested suspects and recovered items have been handed over to relevant security agencies for further action.”

Onyeuko said the troops had sustained operational tempo in the fight against illegal oil production and other sundry crimes through kinetic and non-kinetic means in the zone.

He said the land, maritime and air operations within the period yielded appreciable results and forestalled activities of vandals as well as other economic saboteurs in the region.

According to him, some of these operations were executed at different locations in villages, creeks and towns in Emohua, Ikwere, Port Harcourt and Ahoada Local Government Areas of Rivers.

He said: “Other locations are villages, towns and creeks in Warri South, Warri South-West and Warri North Local Government Areas of Delta State as well as in Ekeremor, Brass and Southern Ijaw Local Government Areas of Bayelsa.

“Also, operations were conducted at Opobo creek and some communities in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom as well as Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia.”