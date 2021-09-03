Military deactivates 33 illegal refineries in Southern operations

The military says it has deactivated 33 illegal refining sites in the southern part of the country.

The Defence Headquarters said in Abuja on Thursday that the sites comprised 46 illegal refining units, 94 boiler ovens and nine reservoirs.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, while giving update on a nationwide operation conducted by the Armed Forces, said the military made other discoveries.

Onyeuko said further that troops of Operation Delta Safe uncovered 139 metal storage tanks and 63 dugout pits, all laden with 440.2 barrels and 1,637,500 litres of illegally refined kerosene.

He also said 62.2 barrels and 572,000 litres of stolen crude oil and shelter stations were discovered.

Onyeuko said a wooden boat used for transportation of illegal oil products, 321 polythene bags, 16 drums and 15 jerry cans, laden with illegally refined petroleum products were also immobilised.

He said the troops disconnected all illegal pipes connecting to Shell Petroleum Development Company pipelines around Okporowo Right of Way in Ahoada East and Edeoha communities in Ahoada areas of Rivers.

He stated that the troops arrested “a notorious kidnapper” who had been on security watch list.