Military deactivates 27 illegal refining sites, foils oil theft in May

The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation Delta Safe in the month of May discovered and destroyed 27 illegal refining sites with over 96 equipment.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, made this known in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja.

Kangye said the troops also foiled oil theft worth over N31.4 million, including 77,530 litres of stolen crude oil, 10,340 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), 2,700 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK); and 1,240 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

According to him, other items recovered included outboard engines, pipes, pumping machines, drilling machines, horses, tricycles, motorcycles, mobile phones, and nine vehicles.

He said: “Troops of Operation Delta Safe sustained operational tempo against crude oil thieves and other criminals in the Niger Delta.

“Additionally, they discovered and destroyed 21 crude oil cooking ovens, 34 dugout pits, 13 boats, one barge, one tugboat, 40 storage tanks, and nine drums.

“Furthermore, 27 oil thieves and other criminals were arrested while assorted arms and ammunition were also recovered.”

Kangye said the troops also undertook anti-kidnapping and anti-criminality operations on June 1, 2025 in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to him, three criminals were arrested, along with some weapons and ammunition as well as mobile phones, laptops, television sets, and vehicles from them during the operations.

He said the troops also apprehended 13 suspected vandals/criminals in Sapele, Aniocha North and Ughelli Local Government Areas of Delta State as well as Degema and Ekeremor Local Government Areas of Rivers and Bayelsa States.

