Military confirms number of soldiers killed by suspected IPOB members

The Military High Command has promised to bring overwhelming military pressure on the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra over the killing of five soldiers at a checkpoint at Aba in Abia on Wednesday.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, revealed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Buba said the military would be fierce in its response to the dastard act and would bring overwhelming military pressure on the group to ensure their total defeat.

He said the troops of Operation UDO KA deployed at Obikabia Junction Checkpoint in Obingwa Local Government Area adjourning Aba metropolis in Abia State were attacked and sadly killed by terrorists of IPOB/ESN.

According to him, the troops deployed to enforce peace in the area and protect the citizens were mass attacked by the terrorists.

He said the terrorists, who were in three tinted Prado Toyota SUVs, and others from built-up areas surrounding the checkpoint, sprang a surprise attack on the checkpoint.

Buba said: “The attack sadly took the lives of five personnel of the armed forces.

“The armed forces mourn these troops as each and every soldier lost in battle is a terrible loss.

“Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing concerning the attack.

“Overall, it must be reiterated that the lifeline of the terrorist is the people and this situation is no exemption.

“Winning the war without the support of the people is close to impossible and the IPOB capitalised on this to perpetrate attacks on the troops.

“The situation leaves more to be desired.

“Accordingly, it is absolutely imperative that the military retaliate against this dastardly act against troops.

“The military would be fierce in its response. We would bring overwhelming military pressure on the group to ensure their total defeat.