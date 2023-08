Military conducts mass burial for crashed NAF helicopter victims 

The military has conducted a mass burial for personnel who died during an ambush and air crash in Niger state.

Recall that suspected bandits had ambushed the troops in Niger state on August 14, 2023, killing 14 soldiers while seven were injured.

The incident necessitated the deployment of the Air Force evacuation aircraft.

The aircraft, however, was said to have crashed killing all passengers two pilots, and two crew members onboard

According to the programme of events those for burial are

1. LATE MAJ SA ONI

2. LATE FLT LT ANTHONY DURYUMSU

3. LATE FLT LT IBRAHIM ADAMU

4. LATE LT GM ODUSAMI

5. LATE LT US ALKALI

6. LATE SGT FARUK MOHAMMED

7. LATE CPL IBRAHIM GARBA

8. LATE CPL CHIROMA POGU

9. LAT CPL ADAMA ISAAC

10.LATE CPL HARUNA JAMILU

11. LATE CPL SAMAILA BASHIRU 12. LATE AB SULEIMAN MK (NN)

13. LATE CPL JAURO AMOS (NAF)

14. LATE LCPL SUNDAY OKOPI

15. LATE LCPL EKPANYO EDETD 16. LATE LCPL ALARIBE DANIEL (NAF)

17. LATE LCPL BRIGSS STEPHEN (NAF)

18. LATE LCPL YA AYUBA

19. LATE LCPL NURA MOHAMMED

20. LATE PTE HABIB ALIYU

21. LATE PTE TANKO WAJE

22. LATE ACM ABUBAKAR ABDULRAHAMAN (NAF) The Punch