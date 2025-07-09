Military committed to supporting Nigeria’s regional development initiative – CDS

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) has reiterated its commitment to supporting regional development efforts as a strategic approach to fostering lasting peace and national stability.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, gave the commitment during a courtesy visit to the Minister of State for Regional Development, Alhaji Maigari Ahmadu, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the visit was aimed at fostering mutual understanding and strengthening civil-military cooperation for national development.

The CDS emphasised the strong link between peace and development, stressing that communities with more development often enjoy more peace.

He reaffirmed the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s (AFN) unwavering commitment to supporting the ministry’s regional initiatives and contributing meaningfully to national growth.

Musa expressed gratitude to the ministry for its assistance in training the Special Forces to enhance the operational capacity of the military and improve national security.

He assured the ministry of continued collaboration and support from the Defence Headquarters to ensure it effectively delivers on its constitutional mandate.

In his response, the minister described the visit as historic and praised the military for its sacrifices in safeguarding the unity and territorial integrity of Nigeria.

He also paid tribute to the gallant officers and soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of the nation.

Ahmadu lauded the military’s initiatives, particularly its educational support programs, including the establishment of schools for children of repentant insurgents.

He expressed confidence in the capacity of the Nigerian military to overcome the current security challenges facing the country. (NAN)

