Outgoing and new Commanders of the 9 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Ikeja, Brigadiers-General Sale Kawugana and ML Saraso respectively have commended the efforts of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, at improving security in the state.

Both generals made the commendation on Tuesday when they visited the Commissioner at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja, Lagos.

The outgoing Commander, Brig-Gen. Kawugana, during the visit and short meeting presented the new Commander, Brig.-Gen Saraso, to the CP and the management team of the Lagos State police command so as to sustain the already established synergy and working relationship between the command and the Nigerian Army in the state.

In his response, the police boss appreciated the two generals for creating time to visit and discuss security of the state with him in his office.

He commended Brig.-Gen Kawugana for his calmness and acts of professionalism he displayed within his short time in the Brigade.

The CP also promised to consistently relate and work with all the security agencies in the state to combat crimes and criminality in all ramifications.

Odumosu harped on the need for all security agencies, particularly the police and the Armed Forces, to supervise their rank and file with a view to curbing some of their overzealous and unprofessional acts while discharging their duties or relating with members of the public.

That way, he said rifts between the agencies and the public would be avoided.

In the same vein, the Commissioner of Police also received the zonal director of the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA 2, Network Centre, Lagos, Ahmed Lawal, in his office on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the public relations officer of the command, both men discussed extensively on the security of the state and the need to collaborate on information management and enlightenment programmes to promote the concept of community policing in the state.

“The police boss seized the opportunity to restate his commitment to eradicating cultism and other social vices, especially traffic robbery, in the state, saying that officers and men of the command have been directed to discharge their duties and enforce every law in Lagos State professionally.