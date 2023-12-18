Military Chiefs pay tribute to late COAS, Chris Alli

Military Chiefs and others have poured encomiums on the late former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), retired Major-General Chris Alli.

They eulogised the late COAS, during a requiem mass in his honour, on Monday.

The service was held at the Catholic Church of Assumption, Falomo, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Alli served as the Chief of Army Staff between 1993 and 1994.

He died on November 19, a few days to his 79th birthday anniversary.

Alli is survived by his wife, Dorothy, four sons and six daughters.

Major-General Muhammed Usman, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, said at the event that Alli was a gallant officer and favoured by God.

Usman represented the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-General Taoreed Lagbaja.

Lagbaja testified that Alli’s rise to the position of COAS showed that he was favoured.

“We shall continue to pray for him. Although he has gone, his name will remain with us.

“When Gen. Alli was COAS, I was still battling with the Nigerian Defence Academy activities; so, you can see that it is a long time,” he said.

The GOC said that Alli came, saw and conquered.

“May he rest in peace. We will continue to pray for God to have mercy on his soul,” Usman said.

A former Chief of Defence Staff, retired General Alexander Ogomudia, said that Alli demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities during his time as COAS.

“As a military governor, he transformed Plateau State and divided the area into four parts and evenly distributed developmental projects.

“This made Jos a sanctuary, where Nigerians from all walks of life feel at home,” Ogomudia said.

Also, a former Chief of Naval Staff, retired Rear Adm. Allison Madueke, said that Alli was cerebral, articulate and full of integrity.

Madueke said that Alli’s commitment to fairness and honesty made him a highly-respected army officer.

“Alli exemplified all these qualities and more, with distinction.

“ His passing is truly a great loss for our country,” Madueke stressed

Retired Rear Adm. Andrew Okoja said that he was Alli’s friend since 1983 when they worked together at the Dodan Barracks, Lagos.

Okoja said that Alli’s intelligence attracted him to many people. He prayed to God to accept his soul.

The Very Rev. Fr. Francis Ike of the Catholic Church of Assumption, Falomo, said that Alli was a generous man and passionate about service to God and humanity.

“Although he was a military officer, he behaved like a civilian, relating with all and sundry with a great sense of humour.

“The turnout at the service of songs and this requiem mass is a testimony that our brother was a good man,” the cleric said.

He said that Alli also cared for the less privileged.

“His useful contributions in matters relating to God and the growth of the church can never be over-emphasised.

“I pray that the Lord grants him merciful judgment and a place in his kingdom through Christ our Lord,” he said.

Alli’s first son, Churchill, said that the deceased was fearless and truthful and taught him the same.

“Indeed, the vacuum you created can’t be filled. My mind still talks to you and my heart still hopes that this is a bad dream.

“My soul knows you are at peace. You are in my heart, and I will always love and miss you,” Churchill said.