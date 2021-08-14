Military arrests 12 suspects over Jos killings

The Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) in Plateau, has arrested 12 suspects, over Saturday morning killings at Rukuba road, Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

OPSH is responsible for maintaining peace in Plateau and its environs.

Maj. Ishaku Takwa, Media Officer of the operation, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that gunmen, attacked a convoy of five buses, conveying some Muslim faithful, killed 22 persons and injured 14 others.

“This morning , our troops swiftly responded to distress calls that suspected hoodlums blocked a junction along Rukuba road in Jos North and attacked some commuters.

“Troops immediately mobilised to the scene and restored normalcy.

“Unfortunately, some persons lost their lives in the unfortunate incident, while others with varying degree of injuries have been evacuated to a medical facility for care.

“So far, 12 suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident and troops are on the trail of others, who took part in the heinous act.

“Those arrested are currently in custody for interrogation,” he said.

Takwa said the Commander of the task force, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, urged members of the public to volunteer credible information that would lead to the arrest of other suspects, currently at large.

He said the commander also appealed to residents of the area to be calm, law abiding and continue with their lawful activities without any fear of intimidation.

He, however, said that security personnel had stepped up patrols in Jos metropolis to maintain peace and security.