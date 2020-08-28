The Defence Headquarters has assured the people of the South West of adequate security in view of the alleged claims that suspected ISIS operatives and terrorists have infiltrated Oke-Ogun, Oyo State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, said this while answering questions from newsmen at the updates briefing on military operations across the country on Thursday in Abuja.

Enenche, who said there was nothing to fear about the claim, added that security agencies were ahead of the evolving security challenge.

Gani Adams disclosed in a communique after an extraordinary meeting of the Aare-Ona Kakanfo-in-Council that suspected ISIS operatives and terrorists were now in Oke-Ogun, Oyo State.

The communique said: “More worrisome, the intelligence report also reveal that suspected ISIS operatives have positioned themselves in Niger State via Ibaruba land and are now within the Oke-Ogun corridor of Oyo State.

“Indeed, the Intel also reveal that about 500 power bikes and assorted ammunition belonging to the terrorists have been sighted along the abandoned Lusada route moving towards Sokoto, from Igbo-Ora in Oyo State.”

Enenche, however said the claim was nothing, but just an alarm and that Nigeria security agencies were equal to the task, and would not handle it with a kid’s glove.

The coordinator, who said the security agencies were on top of the situation, also reiterated the determination of the military to put all measures in place to be ahead of the challenge.

Enenche said: “From the report I have, it is just that one where the US AFRICOM advised and cautioned us about, so I believed that is what people are magnifying.

“But I can tell you that we have put machinery in place together with other security agencies.

“So, we should be careful because we get such stories everyday, which may be fake, though it could be true, but we don’t overlook such things.”

Enenche said definitely the operatives at the defence intelligence agency would see it and they would inform him accordingly on what to do.

He said: “So, my response is that it is not new and if it is new, tell the public that we have every machinery in place together with other security agencies as usual to handle it with their cooperation.

“Thank God that it is the civilians that are providing the information, they need to provide it and as they provide, all the contingencies put in place to address the issue.”

Enenche said security agencies in the country had been working and they would deal with the situation accordingly.

He gave assurance that the collective efforts of the entire security agencies in the country including the general public was going to help the military in addressing the situation.

He said the Military High Command commended all the gallant troops of the Armed Forces and personnel of other security agencies for the feat recorded in various operations across the country.

He said: “Troops are further encouraged to remain determined and sustain the tempo in curtailing the activities of terrorists, armed bandits and other criminals.

“The High Command of the Armed Forces also reassures the general public of its unwavering commitment to securing the country for all human activities to strive.

“Members of the general public are, as always, enjoined to continue providing timely information on the activities of criminals in their various localities to the nearest military and other security agencies location for prompt and effective action.”