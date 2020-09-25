The Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has hit Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists’ hideouts and killed several fighters in the Lake Chad, and Sambisa forest in Borno State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, in a statement on Friday said the air strikes were launched on September 22 under a subsidiary operation, tagged: “Operation Hail Storm.”

Enenche said the air interdiction was aimed at taking out identified Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in the North East.

He explained that one of the targets was located at Bula Sabo on the fringes of the Sambisa forest, identified as a settlement used as dwelling place by some terrorist commanders.

According to him, the task force dispatched Nigerian Air Force fighter jets and helicopter gunships, which scored devastating hits on the target buildings, including a logistics facility.

Enenche said: “In the same vein, Dole, which is located in the Yale-Kokiwa axis near Dikwa, was targeted because the settlement was being used by the terrorists as a venue to plan and launch attacks against locations in the surrounding areas.

“The NAF attack aircraft similarly engaged the location, inflicting heavy damage on the insurgents’ structures and neutralising several fighters.”