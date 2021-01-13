Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole on Tuesday eliminated scores of Boko Haram terrorists and destroyed three of the terrorists’ gun trucks in an air raid at Mainok in Borno, Defence Headquarters says.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Enenche said the air operation was executed sequel to intelligence reports which indicated that the terrorists were traversing the Jakana-Mainok axis of the state in several gun trucks.

He said the Air Task Force scrambled the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter gunships to engage the convoy of the terrorists’ gun trucks and logistics vehicles.

According to him, the helicopters delivered accurate hits in the target area, resulting in the destruction of three of the vehicles, some of which were seen engulfed in flames.

“Several of the terrorists were also eliminated in the process.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria will not relent until all enemies of the nation are neutralised and normalcy is restored to all troubled zones of the country,” he said.