The Defence Headquarters says the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole on Friday killed several Boko Haram terrorists in air strikes at Mina along the Gulumba Gana-Kumshe axis in Northern Borno.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, in a statement on Saturday said the air raids also destroyed the terrorists’ logistics supplies at the location.

Enenche said the air interdiction missions being executed under the subsidiary Operation Long Reach II, had further destabilised the terrorists’ new leadership and curtailed their freedom of action.

He said the operation was sequel to intelligence reports indicating that the terrorists’ location had recently been reinforced with fighters and logistics supplies to provide resistance against troops’ positions.

According to him, confirmatory surveillance missions also observed significant numbers of terrorists in the settlement.

Enenche said: “Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets that engaged the location scored accurate hits in their bombing runs, neutralizing some of the terrorists and destroying some of their structures, including one of the terrorists’ logistics’ huts which was seen engulfed in flames.

“Some of the fighters who escaped the bomb attacks were mopped as the jets strafed their hiding positions.

“The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commends the ATF for their dedication, dexterity and professionalism.

“The Defence Headquarters equally urges them to intensify the air offensive against the terrorists and all other criminal elements threatening the peace and security of our beloved country.”