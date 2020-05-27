The Defence Headquarters says the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji has killed no fewer than 30 bandits and destroyed their logistics store in air strikes conducted on Tuesday in Doumborou Forest area of Zamfara State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Enenche said the operation was executed based on credible intelligence, which revealed that a thatched structure within the forest was being used by the bandits to store their logistics.

He said an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance aircraft on patrol also spotted some of the bandits on motorcycles and tracked them to the storehouse where they lodged some items.

According to him, the air component therefore dispatched an attack helicopter to engage the location, scoring accurate hits resulting in the destruction of the store, which was seen engulfed in flames.

Enenche said: “The attack helicopter subsequently trailed the bandits who fled the location and mopped them up in follow-on attacks, neutralising no fewer than 30 of them as later confirmed by intelligence sources.

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) commends the Air Component for its professionalism and directs it to remain resolute in the conduct of air strikes whilst continuing to provide close air support for ongoing ground operations in order to eradicate all bandits.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria sincerely appreciates the continued support and cooperation of all well-meaning Nigerians, as we keep up the tempo of our operations to defeat all enemies of our great nation.”