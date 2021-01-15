The Defence Headquarters says the Air Component of Operation Lafiya Dole has eliminated scores of Boko Haram terrorists in an air strike on Jakana axis of Borno State on Wednesday.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, in a statement on Friday said some terrorists’ logistics and facilities were destroyed during the air raids.

Enenche said the air interdictions were executed after intelligence reports revealed that the terrorists were conducting another logistics movement through the Jakana-Mainok axis of the state.

He said a Nigerian Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance aircraft dispatched to the area subsequently spotted the terrorists’ vehicles at a location.

According to him, the Air Task Force scrambled NAF helicopter gunships to engage the convoy in successive waves of attack, delivering accurate hits in the target area which resulted in the destruction of two terrorists’ vehicles.

Enenche said: “Several of the terrorists were also eliminated while one of the logistics vehicles was seen overturned.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria will not relent until all enemies of the nation are neutralised and normalcy is restored to all troubled zones of the country.”