The Defence Headquarters says the Air component of Operation Lafiya Dole has neutralised several Boko Haram Terrorists in air strikes on their hideout at Tsilala near Kaza in the Dikwa general area of Borno State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Enenche said the air raid was in continuation of the intensive air interdiction missions being conducted as part of subsidiary Operation Wutar Tabki by the air component of OPLD.

He said the air strikes were executed on Sunday after aerial surveillance missions showed significant number of terrorists and logistic items at the location.

According to him, the Nigerian Air Force fighter jets and helicopter gunships dispatched by the Air Task Force took turns in engaging the location.

“They scored accurate hits in the target area, resulting in the neutralisation of several terrorists as well as the destruction of some of their structures,” he said.