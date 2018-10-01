Milinkovic-Savic extends Lazio contract till 2023 

Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has signed a new long-term contract with Lazio, tying him to the Italian club until 2023.

Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has signed a new long-term contract with Lazio, tying him to the Italian club until 2023.

The Serbian, 23, is one of the most highly rated midfielders in Europe and has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, with Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham all said to be monitoring his progress, as well as United.

Lazio have now moved to end that speculation by securing Milinkovic-Savic to a five-year deal – along with the striker Ciro Immobile, who scored 29 league goals last season, on the same length contract.

Milinkovic-Savic’s previous deal had run until 2022 and along with an added year on his deal, his form has been rewarded with significantly increased terms.

Lazio are seventh in Serie A, following their 3-1 defeat to city rivals Roma on the weekend.