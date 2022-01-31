Subscribe
Milan plotting late move for Dele Alli

Milan are interested in making a last minute move for Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli.

The Lillywhites are set to sign both Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus this month and so they’re trying to re-home some of their unneeded players.

One of these is the 25-year-old English midfielder, who is yet to make a Premier League appearance in 2022.

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan are thinking about making a late move for Alli, looking to bring him in on a loan deal to strengthen Stefano Pioli’s squad in their title race with Inter.

The Rossoneri have also been linked with a move for Tanguy Ndombele, also wanted by Roma and Paris Saint-Germain, but his €7m net per season salary is too much for the Milanese club.

The 25-year-old Alli has made 18 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 1042 minutes.

In that time, he has scored two goals and provided one assist.

