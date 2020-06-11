AC Milan, Manchester United as well as Turkish giants Besiktas and Fenerbache are among several other top European clubs in the hunt for Partizan Belgrade striker Sadiq Umar, who is valued at around €15 million by his Serbian club.

The 23-year-old Umar has netted 12 goals and supplied 13 assists this season for Partizan.

On Wednesday, the 2016 Rio Olympics star provided the assist for Partizan to advance to the Serbian Cup final at the expense of local rivals Red Star Belgrade with Milan, Manchester United, Valencia, CSKA Moscow, Spartak Moscow are among the clubs who were represented to watch him in action.

The lanky striker has already been linked with Turkish giants, Besiktas and Fenerbache, according to Futbol Arena.

Umar has previously featured for Roma, Torino, Glasgow Rangers and NAC.