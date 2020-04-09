Mikel opens Botafogo talk

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has confirmed that he is in talks with Botafogo about a possible move to the Rio de Janeiro club.

Botafogo began sounding out the Nigerian’s representatives last month after aborting a pursuit of former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure.

“Yes there has been interest and yes there have been negotiations,” Mikel told ESPN. “But I don’t know yet. I am still thinking about it. Not sure yet.”

Mikel, 32, is a free agent after parting ways with Turkey’s Trabzonspor last month.

Botafogo have already made one marquee signing this year, with Japanese playmaker Keisuke Honda joining on a free transfer in January.

Brazil’s major football competitions have been suspended since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.