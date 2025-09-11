Mikel Obi: If Nigeria misses 2026 World Cup, NFF board should be sacked

Former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi, has called for the dissolution of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) board if the country fails to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria is on the verge of failing to qualify for Mundial after a draw against South Africa left the Eagles third in Group C, six points behind leaders Bafana Bafana with just two games remaining.

The three-time AFCON winners had also missed the 2022 edition after playing a 1-1 draw against the Black Stars of Ghana in their last match

Mikel blamed Nigeria’s struggles on the football body’s poor leadership.

“If Nigeria doesn’t qualify for the World Cup, the entire NFF board has to go… it’s unacceptable,” the former Chelsea star said on the Obi One Podcast.

“We didn’t qualify for Qatar — the last World Cup — and now it looks like again we are not going to make it. Honestly, I have nothing to say about it.

“It is just horrible. Do you blame the players? No, I don’t blame the players. Yes, the players have to take responsibility for the situation but are you gonna blame the players alone? No.

“Again, we talk about it so many times, and that’s why you have people disrespect the African continent and football.”

Mikel stressed that those running Nigerian football must be held “accountable” for the poor state of the team.

“Yes, the players have to take responsibility but the biggest challenge is from the top,” he added.

Nigeria sit on 11 points after eight games, needing two wins — away to Lesotho and at home to Benin Republic — plus favourable results elsewhere to have a chance of sneaking into the playoffs as one of Africa’s four best runners-up.

