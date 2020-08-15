Stoke City is closing on agreement over a one-year deal for former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel.

The former Nigeria captain, 33, is a free agent having left Turkish side Trabzonspor by mutual consent in March.

Stoke have been in talks with Mikel for a couple of weeks and agreed terms with another free agent Steven Fletcher last week.

Mikel made 249 Premier League appearances for Chelsea in an 11-year spell, which ended when he left Stamford Bridge in 2017.

He won the Champions League and Europa League, two Premier Leagues, three FA Cups and the League Cup with the London side.

Mikel has not played in England since a six-month spell at Tony Pulis’ Middlesbrough in 2019, where he scored one goal in 19 appearances in all competitions.

He also had a two-year spell at Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda, before joining the Riverside Stadium.