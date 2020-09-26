Former Super Eagles skipper, John Obi Mikel, starred for the entire 90 minutes as Stoke City secured their first win of the Championship season with a 1-0 victory at 10-man Preston.

Mikel alongside Tom Smith, Tom Barkhuizen, Scott Sinclair and Sam Clucas were the mainstay in the midfield of the Potters.

Lee Gregory’s first-half goal was enough to separate the sides but Stoke struggled to put Preston to bed despite the hosts losing Tom Barkhuizen to a red card after 22 minutes.

The Potters have scored just once in their first three league games but O’Neill is confident they will be tough to stop if they become more clinical.

Stoke City is currently languishing in the 15th spot on the log with four points from three games.