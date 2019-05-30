Chelsea hero, John Obi Mikel, has admitted he used to scream at the likes of Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea had Mikel on their books for a decade before the midfielder left for China midway through the 2016/2017 season.

The Nigeria international was a popular figure in west London despite scoring just six goals in 374 games.

Mikel won the lot during his time at Chelsea, starring alongside the likes of Drogba and Lampard as the Blues won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

Maurizio Sarri’s men were accused of lacking leaders by Mikel, who has admitted he used to dish out shoutings of his own during his time there.

“When I watch them now, they’re fantastic players but I don’t see leaders,” Mikel pointed out.

“During our time I could scream at Didier Drogba or Lampard.

“I was 24 or 25 years old but I could voice my opinion and it would be heard.

“Now when I watch them, there’s no one talking to each other, taking responsibility of being the leader.

“You need that edge and right now that’s what they’re lacking.”

Mikel is not the only person to believe Chelsea miss having inspirational figures in the dressing room.

Defender Antonio Ruddier sensationally said earlier this season that he believed the same.