Mikel: Hazard had massive offers from Saudi Arabia

Chelsea and Belgium legend Eden Hazard retired from football despite having big money offers to keep playing

The winger called it quits in the summer at the age of 32, after his contract was canceled by Real Madrid.

Hazard endured a miserable last few years of his career, as injuries meant he was barely able to feature for club and country.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s Vibe With Five, former teammate John Obi Mikel recalls Hazard telling him: “‘Should I go to Saudi Arabia, where I’m going to take a million a week, and then what? I got about two or three offers to go to Saudi Arabia.’

Also Read:

“He said: ‘Mikel, I’ve got a lot of money. You know how I live my life. I don’t spend too much money. So, I have money now to live with my family and to bring up (my children).’”