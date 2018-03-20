LUBANGO, ANGOLA - JANUARY 25: John Obi Mikel of Nigeria during the Africa Cup of Nations Quarter Final match between Zambia and Nigeria from the Alto da Chela Stadium on January 25, 2010 in Lubango, Angola. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
SportFootball

Mikel doubtful for Poland friendly

Team Administrator Dayo Enebi Achor on Tuesday said: “We all had been hoping that the renewal would come in good time for him to fly to Poland. As it is now, it is not likely that he would make the trip.”

By The Eagle Online
Skipper Mikel John Obi is unlikely to make it to Wroclaw as he has been working hard at renewing his work permit in China, where he plays for Tianjin Teda.
Meanwhile, Nigeria-based goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa and South Africa-based Daniel Akpeyi are expected on Wednesday.
Midfield Trojan Oghenekaro Etebo is injured, and Egypt-based Junior Ajayi, who was unable to secure visa into Poland, will fly directly to London for Tuesday’s clash with Serbia at The Hive, Canons Park.

