Mikel doubtful for Poland friendly

Team Administrator Dayo Enebi Achor on Tuesday said: “We all had been hoping that the renewal would come in good time for him to fly to Poland. As it is now, it is not likely that he would make the trip.”

Skipper Mikel John Obi is unlikely to make it to Wroclaw as he has been working hard at renewing his work permit in China, where he plays for Tianjin Teda.

Meanwhile, Nigeria-based goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa and South Africa-based Daniel Akpeyi are expected on Wednesday.

Midfield Trojan Oghenekaro Etebo is injured, and Egypt-based Junior Ajayi, who was unable to secure visa into Poland, will fly directly to London for Tuesday’s clash with Serbia at The Hive, Canons Park.