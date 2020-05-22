Mike Tyson ‘s former Maryland pad is up for sale with his ex-wife Monica Turner attempting to flog the seven-bedroom mansion for £7 million.

The former couple bought the property in 1995, spending many years there before divorcing after Tyson’s alleged infidelity.

Turner won the divorce settlement in 2003, keeping the mansion and expanding it over the years.

According to reports, Turner now wants to sell the residence and is looking for a substantial figure in trying to shift it.

The luxury house is 19,000 square feet in area, situated just outside Washington DC.

Out the back of the property sits the Congressional Country Club golf course, with Monica previously recalling how her children would cheer on Tiger Woods during US Open tournaments held there.

Tyson’s famous pet tiger Kenya was also housed at the mansion.

The stunning property also has a large gym, pool, sports court, piano room, media room, and game room.

Turner said her favourite spot is the master suite, which has its own living room and fireplace.

As for Tyson, he is preparing for a return to boxing after 15 years out the ring.

The 53-year-old made shockwaves with a video showing off his training for an unlikely comeback and he has added more fuel to the fire in a by announcing his return to the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

While nothing has been made official yet, longtime rival Evander Holyfield is also flirting with a return to boxing as is ex-heavyweight slugger Shannon Briggs.

In the video, a topless Tyson said: “Hey I’m Mike Tyson, I’m on Weibo now, I’ll let you know there’s a possibility I might come back, but if I do I’m going to fight with the spirit of Mao.”

He then flexes his right arm, where he has a tattoo of the former Chinese dictator, before throwing a series of his trademark power punches with impressive speed.

His pugnacious display is cut short when a fluffy white dog jumps up at him next to a swimming pool and he bursts into a smile before asking the person recording how the clip looked.

Tyson’s last bout saw him taste defeat against Kevin McBride in 2005.

