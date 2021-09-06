Mike Tyson set for Lennox Lewis rematch

Mike Tyson is expected to make another incredible return to boxing to fight Lennox Lewis by the end of the year.

Tyson, 55, made a comeback last November in an eight-round exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr, which ended in a split decision draw.

‘Iron Mike’ has since stated that he’d like a rematch with Lewis, 56, who famously beat him when the pair squared off for the latters’ three world titles in 2002.

And according to Michael Franzese, the pair are set to sensationally go head to head once more.

Speaking with Tyson on his Sit Down podcast, former New York mobster Franzese, 70, declared: “He’s going to be fighting again in December. Lennox Lewis, and I can tell you he’s in great shape.”

Heavyweight Champion Lennox Lewis of England (R) is held by referee Eddie Cotton after knocking downs challenger Mike Tyson of the US during the 4th round of their World Heavyweight Championship bout 08 June 2002, at The Pyramid in Memphis, TN.

And ‘the baddest man of the planet’ not only embraced the claim, but also outlined another boxing legend he wanted to fight again, as well as touting a sensational potential bout with Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury.

“I just want to get the exhibition over Lennox Lewis and probably my next one will be with Joshua or Tyson,” he added.

Tyson has voiced these ambitions before, but this is the first time he, or Franzese, have suggested something is provisionally in place.

Back in April, the former undisputed heavyweight world champion said: “I want (Evander) Holyfield and I want Lennox Lewis this year.

“I want both of them, I want to get them both this year. I also want to box an exhibition with Tyson Fury.

“If I do that, even if I can get those two guys (Lewis and Holyfield), I’ll say, ‘This is a wrap, I’m just gonna live life.’

“And that’s just exhibitions. I’m gonna break all my professional true records with exhibitions.”

His history with both Lewis and Holyfield is notorious.

The build-up to his clash with the British fighter was marred by a brawl at a press conference in New York, with Tyson infamously biting Lewis’ leg and having to pay him $335,000.