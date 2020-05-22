Mike Tyson and MMA legend Tito Ortiz could be set to take each other on in a pay-per-view fight after Iron Mike insisted he was ready to go up against any challengers.

Tyson, 53, has recently been training with MMA coach Rafael Cordeiro, and is reportedly set for a stunning comeback in order to raise money for charity.

There has been a huge amount of speculation as to who he could be set to fight, with the likes of Tyson Fury’s father John and the legendary Shannon Briggs all touted as possible opponents.

And when asked by TMZ Sports about Ortiz recently calling him out on social media, Tyson replied: “I don’t really know, but anyone that’s willing to contribute to this charity, they’re welcome to come in and challenge me. I would be open for anyone.”

Speaking about his toned new look, Tyson added: “I am just having fun looking good, showing off my new body, anything is possible.

“My ego is starting to get elated, but we will see. There are a lot of things to hope for in the future.”

Another potential opponent could be Tyson’s former foe Evander Holyfield, and Iron Mike seems keen on a rematch with the 57-year-old.

“Listen there are a lot of people out there who need help, and something like that could help a lot of people who need help,” he said.

“That’s just basically pretty much what I embark on, a life of charity and gratitude.

“I don’t know if Evander and me are going to get in the ring, arch-enemies, doing it for the humanity of people, less fortunate than ourselves.

“What would that be like? That is something that has not been done by any entertainer any sports figure in the history of sports and entertainment.”