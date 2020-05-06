American boxing great Mike Tyson has been offered $1 million to have a bout with Sonny Bill Williams, Paul Gallen or Barry Hall, according to the Australian Daily Mail.

The 53-year-old went viral earlier this week, with a video emerging on YouTube of him sparring and looking in top shape, fuelling rumours that he was considering a return to the ring for a series of three-round charity matches.

Now, it is understood Australian promoter Brian Amatruda has put in a $1 million bid for him to fight one of three sports stars.

Williams has an impressive boxing record, winning all seven of his bouts so far, including three knockouts.

Former Cronulla Sharks captain Paul Gallen and ex-Australian Rules star Barry Hall were among the other names being considered.

Amatruda told the Australian Daily Mail: “I’d hold it at Melbourne Arena where we’d get over 10,000 or even Princes Park where they got 30,000 for Jeff Fenech versus Azumah Nelson.

“He might be 53-years-old but he’s still a huge name and any of those blokes Hall, Gallen or Sonny Bill would jump at the chance to get into the ring with him.”