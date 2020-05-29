Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson has been teasing a potential return to the ring in recent months, claiming he is willing to take part in exhibition fights for charity.

The Baddest Man on the Planet has been offered $20 million for a bare knuckle fight and has been involved in a feud with professional wrestler Chris Jericho in All Elite Wrestling.

However, veteran boxing promoter Jimmy Burchfield Sr has urged Tyson to forget about bare knuckle boxing and wrestling and offered him $1 million to fight 6’4″ Italian heavyweight Juiseppe Angelo Cusumano.

“If Mike Tyson is serious about making a comeback, we’re prepared to make him a legitimate offer to fight Cusumano in a 6 or 8-round fight, whichever Mike chooses,” Burchfield said.

“After three months of the COVID-19 pandemic, boxing fans are hungry to watch real fights. Not exhibitions. Tyson is a boxer. A damn good one at that! He’s not a bare-knuckle fighter or wrestler. A real boxing match is what we’re interested in promoting!”

Tyson has not fought since 2005, losing to Kevin McBride in the sixth round, and Burchfield believes a fight against Cusumano would be a “true gauge” of Tyson’s abilities after 15 years away from the sport.

“Cusumano will be a true gauge for Tyson’s first fight in 15 years,” Burchfield added. “This is a fight boxing fans want to see. Not an exhibition.

“Because it will let everyone know exactly where he’s at today. Whether or not he can truly challenge a (Tyson) Fury, (Anthony) Joshua, or (Deontay) Wilder. We’re ready to negotiate in good faith right now.”