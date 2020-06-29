Mike Tyson continues to show age is just a number with his latest workout video.

The 53-year-old is rumoured to be gearing up for a sensational return to boxing, 15 years after he hung up his gloves.

Iron Mike has been active with his social media posts in recent months as he’s given fans a glimpse of his training regime.

And his latest Instagram video is no different with the former heavyweight world champion showing off his devastating punching power.

Wearing a smiley t-shirt, smiley boxing gloves and hitting a punch bag with a smiley face on it, Tyson is anything but smiling as he lays into the target.

Tyson shows off some classic 1-2 combinations at a frighteningly quick speed before turning to the camera and saying: “Mike Tyson and Chinatown Market coming soon.”

The legendary boxer’s latest venture in collaborating with the streetwear brand will see a portion of the proceeds going to the Tyson Cares Foundation, which “provides essentials such as healthcare, school assistance, shelter, and mentoring to kids from broken homes.”

“@miketyson capsule coming this week! 10 random orders will receive @smiley boxing gloves signed by the legend himself,” a post on Chinatown Market’s Instagram read.

“Portion of proceeds from all orders will be donated to Tyson Cares Foundation, which provides essentials such as healthcare, school assistance, shelter, and mentoring to kids from broken homes.

“In the meantime, check out the second episode of ‘Mike Tyson Saves Chinatown Market’ dropping later today right here on @instagram!”

Tyson has plenty of offers on the table to seal his boxing return and Tyson Fury recently revealed how much the American is reportedly demanding to be paid.

“There was talk of it… His people contacted me, me and Mike had a phone call, it was all real but never materialised,” Fury said.

“Whoever was offering the comeback money to Mike offered us peanuts.

“Mike was talking about £500 million figures but what came back to us on paper was a joke, it was crazy.

“I did have a $10 million offer from ESPN to do the fight as an exhibition but I think everyone has moved on now.

“I would have just loved to share the ring with him and move around.

“But if he had won then people would have said I was rubbish because a 53-year-old beat me and if I had beaten him then I would have been a bully.

“It was a lose-lose situation for me.

“It was money I didn’t need to fight a man past his best.”

