Mike Tyson knew he had hit “rock bottom” after an incident in 2009, which saw him beat up seven prostitutes while high on morphine.

The former undisputed heavyweight champion, who is back in training ahead of a proposed comeback to the sport later this year, revealed he attacked the women after becoming paranoid they were about to steal from him.

Speaking to Las Vegas Weekly in 2012, Tyson said: “Laying in bed in a hotel room – I try never to be alone, even if it’s a prostitute, a dog.

“This is really dark. I am in my hotel suite, I’ve got seven women there, and I have a morphine drip, and I had my cocaine, and I had my (Viagra like pill) Cialis, I had my marijuana, I had the Hennessy.

“And I am at my lowest point because I got paranoid and I thought these women were trying to rob me and set me up.

“I started beating them. I was in a dark place. There was a purpose, though, because I didn’t want to give them any more of my soul.

“So this is my devil, this is where I am, I am locked up alone. There is nobody there telling me that I’m doing too much.

“That is the devil, he won. I kicked them all out.

“So that was my lowest point. Oh, man. I am just very grateful to be here – my heart should have blown apart.

“I was sweating wide awake. No more cocaine. No more. Three years clean.”

Tyson is set to return to boxing in September for an exhibition clash with pound-for-pound legend Roy Jones Jr.

The 54-year-old will lock horns with Jones in Cali, with reports suggesting both men will wear 12-ounce gloves.

Tyson retired from boxing back in 2005 after suffering consecutive defeats at the hands of Kevin McBride and Danny Williams.