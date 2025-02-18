‘Mighty Iroko tree’ has fallen, PANDEF mourns Edwin Clark’s death

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has announced the passing of its leader, Chief Senator Dr. Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, OFR, CON.

According to family, the revered national leader and elder statesman died peacefully in Abuja on the evening of Monday, February 17, 2025, at the age of 97.

The announcement was made through a press statement signed by Olorogun (Sir) Obiuwevbi Ominimini, Ph.D., the National Publicity Secretary/Spokesman of PANDEF.

It was jointly issued by Professor College Clark of the Clark-Fuludu-Bakederemo family of Kiagbodo, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, and Ambassador Dr. Godknows Igali, OON, the National Chairman of PANDEF.

The statement likened the death of Chief Clark to the fall of a mighty Iroko tree in the forest, while highlighting his towering contributions to public service, politics, and community development over 75 years.

A distinguished lawyer, activist, and politician, Chief Edwin Clark was a prominent leader of the South-South region of Nigeria and the Ijaw ethnic nationality.

He founded PANDEF and co-led the South and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), advocating tirelessly for justice, equality, and human rights.

Throughout his career, Chief Clark was known for his outspoken defense of marginalized communities and his relentless pursuit of a fair and equitable society.

His contributions extended beyond politics into the legal profession, education, and community development—where he founded several universities.

Also Read:

“Pa Clark was indeed a towering figure in Nigeria, known for his tireless advocacy for justice and human rights,” the statement read.

“His brilliant mind and generous spirit will continue to inspire future generations to strive for a more just and compassionate society.”

As he quietly departs just months before his 98th birthday, PANDEF expressed comfort in the biblical words from Acts 13:36:

“After he had served the purpose of God in his own generation, he fell asleep and was allowed to rest.”

Chief Edwin Clark’s passing comes shortly after the death of his longtime associate and fellow elder statesman, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, prompting further reflection on the end of an era in Nigeria’s political and social landscape.

The statement concluded by noting that details of his funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

May the soul of Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark rest in peace.

Post Views: 6