Midterm Scorecard: Buhari praises, advises Tinubu on national reforms

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his heartfelt congratulations to President Bola Tinubu on his mid-term, saying that as the party and the government celebrate, the country should be reminded that leadership is a continuous journey.

The former president also called for steadfast support for the APC government as it marks its second year in office, explaining that reforms would achieve success gradually, not overnight.

This was according to a statement released on Wednesday and signed by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu.

Buhari warned that necessary reforms and desired changes must not fall victim to nettlesome domestic politics.

He expressed support for the ongoing efforts by the administration to curb poverty and inflation, which according to him, have hit the poorest families the hardest.

He, however, added that the task of reducing poverty and inflation, which is immense, must not be left only for the government.

“The private sector and all of us as citizens must join in all ways we can,” Buhari was quoted as saying.

He urged Nigerians to remain optimistic and stay confident about the country’s future.

“Our expectations from our governments should not get heavy,” President Buhari said in the conclusion of his message.

“I am wishing President Tinubu heartfelt congratulations on his two years in office. May you keep leading with wisdom and care.”

