Midterm: ANRPM lauds Tinubu, highlights sectorial achievements

The Association of Nigerian Refineries Petroleum Marketers (ANRPM) and its Board of Trustees have lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his second anniversary in office, highlighting his sectoral achievements.

The association noted that over this period, Nigeria has witnessed notable strides across various sectors, driven by visionary leadership.

It said this included a renewed focus on the blue economy.

ANRPM, in a statement on Friday, e-signed by its BOT Chairman, Hon. Usman Bature Ali, said that Tinubu’s effort at rejigging the blue economy encapsulated with the recent approval for Nigeria to host the Regional Maritime Development Bank with the appointment of a seasoned maritime expert, Adeniran Aderogba, as President and Chief Executive Officer.

ANRPM lauded President Tinubu for not only breaking 16 years longstanding deadlock for the Regional Maritime Development Bank to take off but also reaffirms Nigeria’s commitment to regional integration, maritime development, and economic cooperation.

The association expressed delight over various presidential efforts to enhance investors’ confidence in the oil and gas industry.

ANRPM commended the administration’s bold reforms, particularly the removal of fuel subsidies and restructuring of foreign exchange windows, which have been pivotal in shaping Nigeria’s economic trajectory.

According to the body: “These reforms align with the government’s goal to foster transparency, reduce corruption, and promote sustainable growth in Nigeria’s petroleum sector.

The statement further reads: “As a key stakeholder in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, ANRPM remains committed to promoting best practices, operational efficiency, and ethical standards.

“We applaud the recent introduction of innovative oil-trade mechanisms, such as the Naira-for-Crude and Crude-for-Naira initiatives.

“These reforms are transforming how Nigeria monetises its oil exports, bolstering domestic currency liquidity and alleviating pressure on dollar demand—steps vital for economic stability.

“Furthermore, we commend the government’s efforts to address regional disparities through the establishment of regional development commissions for the South West, North East, North West, South East, North Central, and South-South zones.

“These commissions are instrumental in delivering infrastructure, supporting post-conflict recovery, and promoting local economic development—thus fostering regional equity and decentralising impact.

“ANRPM also supports the federal government’s bold tax reforms aimed at reducing the burden of multiple taxation.

“These measures will facilitate the growth of small businesses and encourage formal participation in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

“As part of our commitment to youth empowerment and combating illicit activities like oil bunkering, we endorse the creation of an independent Tax Ombudsman, designed to protect vulnerable taxpayers and promote a fair, transparent system.

“In line with these developments, the ANRPM Board of Trustees announced the appointment of Dr. Julie Okah-Donli, former Director-General of NAPTIP, as Head of Delegation for Peace, Mediation, and Conciliation and elevation of Mr. Ndukwe Sam Obu Esq. as member BoT and Director General ANRPM to lead the organisation to greater heights.

“Additionally, we are pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Chidi Elogha Okoya as Member of the Board of Trustees and Director-General of Oil and Gas, Dr. Anthony Ezekwugo as Director of Foreign Affairs, Rev. Dr. Augustine Aganmwonyi as member BOT and Supervisory Chairman for the South-South zone, former SEPLAT Petroleum’s Engineering Manager, Engr. Dr. Olusegun Okedoya as member BoT/Director Inter-governmental and Corporate Affairs, as well as Lady Judith Nwachukwu as National Spokesperson, and Joe Ogbodu as National Media and Publicity Officer.

“These appointments, formalised through a letter signed by our BoT Chairman, Hon. Usman Bature Ali, and National BOT Secretary, Hajiya (Mrs.) Hauwa Usman, demonstrate our commitment to strengthening leadership and fostering industry growth.

“As President Tinubu celebrates this milestone achievements, ANRPM remains dedicated to supporting the President’s vision for a prosperous, inclusive, and resilient Nigeria. We look forward to continued progress and collaboration to realize our shared national goals.”

