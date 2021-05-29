Do you pray? Do you pray in the midnight? One of the most powerful spiritual tools that God has given, but grossly neglected by Christians is the midnight prayer. Midnight prayer (or vigil) is the prayer done through the night. From the bible times and through the ages, the prayers done around midnight have always brought tremendous and unprecedented results. As a Christian, it is imperative that you live a life of vigil. There are levels you can never attain in the spirit without mastering the act of praying in the midnight. There are levels of revelations that you cannot get without prolonged midnight prayers. And there are also satanic strongholds, entities, thrones and chains that you may never be able to dismantle unless through prolonged midnight battles.

The aim of this article is to awaken the church (Christians) once again to this great spiritual weapon made available to us by God. I believe and by experience too, that any Christian that masters the act of praying in the midnight will ultimately control what happens in the day.

Why pray in the midnight? Midnight (or hours between 11pm and 3am) is known to be the most spiritual active period of the day. You will notice that dreams, revelations, attacks, visitations from the spirit world (both by angels and demonic powers) often come by this period, especially when you are sleeping. And the reason is simple. Human beings are easily overwhelmed, influenced or controlled while asleep. Naturally, the body is always weak at this time, and this makes it susceptible to any spiritual manipulation.

But for one to be protected and powerful in the spirit world, the person’s human spirit must be guided and lead by a higher Spirit; which in the case of a Christian is the Holy Spirit. Let’s not go farther with this explanation. All I want to say here is that midnight is always a period of intense spiritual activities both by the Kingdom of God and the Kingdom of Satan.

If you must control the activities around you and dismantle satanic ordinances against you, your family and the church, then you must learn to wake up in the midnight to fight against the powers of darkness. For example, look at the activities of the witches and wizards. These are agents of darkness possessed by terrible, merciless and destructive spirit of witchcraft. This spirit is known to be a very wicked spirit in the kingdom of darkness. It revels in causing harm and sometimes total destruction of human beings. The witches don’t have the word mercy in their dictionary. That is why a person; even a relation that is possessed with this wicked spirit can go ahead and destroy the closest persons to them. And these agents of darkness mostly operates in the midnight.

Their mode of operation is usually to shoot their evil arrows (attacks) while their victims are sleep. And by the time they wake up, they will see everything going wrong. They can attack businesses, ministries, churches, marriages and relationships, health, etc. Sometimes, destinies of the victims are taken to their covens (where they meet) and tied up. Or the victim is killed out rightly. God knew how terrible these wicked agents of Satan are when he was commanding Israel not to allow them to stay alive. We will comment more on this in a later.

Now, our interest here is that for you to battle and win these agents of darkness that mostly operate in the midnight, you must also be awake at the same period to pray. You must wake up to render their evil arrows, enchantments, curses and incantations against you ineffective. And not just that, you can also at the same time cause serious and perpetual havoc to them and their covens.

All these can only be possible through powerful and sustained midnight prayers. Get my book Power of Midnight Prayer to learn more about this. The church must today arise to the great power that God has divinely, graciously placed in our hands. Please, share this message with others. Bless you!

Rev. Agbo is the author of the books/audiobooks: Power of Midnight Prayer, Receive Your Healing, Breaking Generational Curses: Claiming Your Freedom, Never Again!, I Shall Not Die, Move Forward, Power of Sacrifice, Prepare for that battle and many others. Tel: 08037113283 E-mail: [email protected] Website www.authorsden.com/ pastorgabrielnagbo.