Middlesbrough want Sheyi Ojo 

Nottingham Forest are allegedly considering a £10 million offer for Ojo but according to the Daily Mail, Boro want to secure a loan deal for the 21-year-old.

Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Middlesbrough.
Ojo has spent time representing Liverpool on their pre-season tour of the United States, but the attacker is expected to leave Anfield this summer.
Ojo has made 50 appearances in the Championship over the past three seasons, and Boro could view the England Under-21 international as a potential replacement for Adama Traore.
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town are among the teams keen on Traore, who has a release clause in his contract.
