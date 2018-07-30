Middlesbrough want Sheyi Ojo 

Nottingham Forest are allegedly considering a £10 million offer for Ojo but according to the Daily Mail, Boro want to secure a loan deal for the 21-year-old.

Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Middlesbrough.

Ojo has spent time representing Liverpool on their pre-season tour of the United States, but the attacker is expected to leave Anfield this summer.

Nottingham Forest are allegedly considering a £10 million offer for Ojo but according to the Daily Mail, Boro want to secure a loan deal for the 21-year-old.

Ojo has made 50 appearances in the Championship over the past three seasons, and Boro could view the England Under-21 international as a potential replacement for Adama Traore.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town are among the teams keen on Traore, who has a release clause in his contract.