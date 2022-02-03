Middlesbrough players banned from exchanging shirts with Ronaldo

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has banned his players from swapping shirts on the pitch with Manchester United stars on Friday night.

The Championship side will travel to Old Trafford for the fourth round FA Cup tie where they will come up against a host of household names, including Cristiano Ronaldo, in what will be their first trip to United since December 2016 when they were last in the Premier League.

Wilder though has urged his side not to get “fuzzy-eyed” and has insisted they are not on a “sight-seeing tour”.

He said: “They have some fabulous individuals that can hurt you, and hurt teams around Europe and the Premier League.

“A huge array of talent to choose from.

“But it is not sight-seeing for our players.

“It is not a shirt-swapping situation.

“I don’t want people going to Old Trafford to enjoy the visit.

“If they want a shirt, do it in the changing rooms after.

“We don’t want to be looking at them all fuzzy-eyed.

“They are up against a competitor.

“I want them to play well.

“To give a good account of themselves and make it a competitive, dangerous night for Manchester United.”

Wilder famously led Sheffield United to a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford in January last year – two months before he left the Blades who were eventually relegated.

He was appointed manager at Middlesbrough back in November and the club now sit one place outside of the Championship playoffs – though they do have a game in hand over West Brom, who are ahead of them on goal difference.

Boro have won eight out of their 12 games since Wilder took over the Teeside club.

Paul Pogba is set to return from his three-month injury lay-off on Friday, but Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, Eric Bailly, Alex Telles and Victor Lindelof will miss the clash.